UN Secretary General: Agreement At COP29 Provides A Base On Which To Build
Date
11/24/2024 7:10:21 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
António Guterres, the UN Secretary General, stated, "Reaching an
agreement at COP29 was crucial to maintain the 1.5-degree limit,
and countries have responded to that need,
Azernews reports.
He expressed his desire for a more ambitious result regarding
both financing and mitigation in light of the significant
challenges ahead. However, he noted that this agreement serves as a
foundation for future efforts.
It is essential that the commitments made are fulfilled fully
and promptly, and that promises translate into actual funding.
Guterres emphasized the importance of all countries working
together to achieve the upper end of this new goal.
"An agreement at COP29 was absolutely essential to keep the 1.5
degree limit alive. And countries have delivered," said António
Guterres.
"I had hoped for a more ambitious outcome – on both finance and
mitigation – to meet the great challenge we face. But this
agreement provides a base on which to build. It must be honoured in
full and on time. Commitments must quickly become cash. All
countries must come together to ensure the top-end of this new goal
is met," the UN chief added.
MENAFN24112024000195011045ID1108919898
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.