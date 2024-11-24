UN Secretary General: Agreement At COP29 Provides A Base On Which To Build

(MENAFN- AzerNews) António Guterres, the UN Secretary General, stated, "Reaching an agreement at COP29 was crucial to maintain the 1.5-degree limit, and countries have responded to that need, Azernews reports.

"I had hoped for a more ambitious outcome – on both finance and mitigation – to meet the great challenge we face. But this agreement provides a base on which to build. It must be honoured in full and on time. Commitments must quickly become cash. All countries must come together to ensure the top-end of this new goal is met," the UN chief added.