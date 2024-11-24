Hindus Pressed One Button, And The Government Was Formed If They Form A United Fist, A Hindu Rashtra Is Certain! HJS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) By correcting the mistakes made during the Lok Sabha elections, Hindus came out in large numbers to vote in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. As a result, a Hindutva-oriented is once again forming in the state. This is a defeat of 'vote jihad' and a clear victory of the united strength of Hindus. Today, Hindus pressed one button, and the government was formed. If Hindus unite and form a strong fist, why can't a Hindu Rashtra be achieved? It certainly can, stated the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti.

Spokesperson of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Maulana Sajjad Nomani, had submitted a 17-point demand letter to the Mahavikas Aghadi government. Congress accepted this letter, following which Nomani urged all Muslims to vote for Mahavikas Aghadi. Among these 17 demands was one to ban the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which was an anti-Hindu demand. If the security of Hindus in Maharashtra was under threat, Hindus overturned that threat through the ballot box. It is evident that Hindus have elected a pro-Hindu government for their safety both at the state and national levels.

To bring“Surajya” (Good Governance) to Maharashtra, the Samiti had called for voting for candidates who prioritize culture, security, and prosperity through its“Surajya Abhiyan.” Many Hindu organizations conducted voter awareness campaigns, which resulted in a significant turnout of Hindu voters, an increase in voter percentage, and the formation of a Hindutva-oriented and nationalist government in the state with a majority. Many saints, Hindutva organizations, spiritual institutions, social organizations, and patriotic citizens worked tirelessly and collectively to raise awareness. Hence, this is a victory of the united strength of Hindus. The Samiti congratulated the upcoming Hindutva-oriented government on this victory.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.