3 Killed As Violent Protests Erupt Over Mosque Survey In UP's Sambhal Mob Torches Vehicles, Pelt Stones

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Three people were killed on Sunday and several officials were as the survey of a Mughal-era mosque in Uttar Pradesh sparked outrage. The also tried to torch and pelted stones at the police while they used tear and batons to disperse the mob. The incident took place in Sambhal after a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid began in the morning.



"Gunshots were fired by the miscreants and some pellets struck our policemen. We are investigating where the shots were fired from, particularly in the Deepa Sarai area," an officer said.

“Three people identified as Naeem, Bilal and Nauman have been killed. Some policemen including the gunner of the superintendent of police have also been injured,” added Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh.

UP police officials told PTI that around 10 people were being interrogated after being detained in connection with the stone-pelting incident.





(With inputs from agencies)



