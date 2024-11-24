Hebrew media reports growing sense of dread, frustration among settlers in northern occupied Palestine

(MENAFN) Hebrew have reported a growing sense of dread and frustration among settlers in northern occupied Palestine, who describe their lives as an "endless nightmare." They are now accustomed to living under constant alerts and the looming threat of violence.

Roi Kayes, a journalist for Yedioth Ahronoth, highlighted the settlers’ frustration as they hear about potential progress in peace talks while still facing daily threats of attack. For instance, a recent drone flying for over an hour prompted tens of thousands of residents from areas like Nahariya, Acre, and the Carmel region to seek shelter until it eventually exploded.

Life for these settlers is characterized by regular exchanges of fire and rocket attacks, including rockets fired from Lebanon into the western Galilee and Haifa. One settler from Nahariya shared the emotional toll of living in such constant danger, mentioning how even their dogs are trained to run to shelters alone.

Life in shelters is described as stressful and overwhelming, with many settlers feeling pressure and division. Reports of rocket fragments damaging cars and parks have added to the unease, and the threat of drones is now considered even more dangerous than rockets due to their ability to force large numbers of people into shelters.

The sense of neglect is particularly acute in areas like Nahariya, where settlers are upset over the lack of evacuation and the collapse of local businesses and education services. One settler from Acre compared the city to a "ghost town," with deserted entertainment venues and shuttered cafes, adding to the surreal atmosphere.

In other settlements like Krayot, people feel unsafe even within their own homes, with no assurances of safety. Kayes concluded that settlers in northern Palestine are living an unbearable reality, constantly wondering, "When will this nightmare end?" This continues as Hezbollah intensifies its operations in northern Palestine, targeting Israeli positions in support of Lebanon and Gaza's resistance.

