Israeli occupation initiates plans to demolish around 30,000 Palestinian homes in occupied Jerusalem

(MENAFN) As part of its ongoing efforts to alter the demographic and territorial landscape, the Israeli has initiated plans to demolish around 30,000 Palestinian homes in occupied Jerusalem, displacing 100,000 Palestinians and causing significant economic hardship. This is coupled with changes designed to ease the confiscation of Palestinian land, including parts of the West Bank. Since the rise of extreme right-wing influence in the city, violations by Israeli authorities and settlers have increased, with more than 320 demolitions of residential and commercial properties, including about 87 in Silwan, since October 7, 2023.



The occupation claims that 22,000 structures in Jerusalem, including 7,000 in Silwan, are "illegal" due to lacking building permits, and plans to demolish these homes in the near future. The Palestine Liberation Organization highlights that these actions aim to reduce the Palestinian population in Jerusalem from 40% to 20%. Recently, homes in the Al-Bustan neighborhood were demolished, displacing more than 30 residents, with a larger plan to raze the entire area and displace 1,500 people. This is strategically timed to minimize international criticism during the U.S. presidential elections.



In addition to demolitions, the occupation is pushing forward with plans to develop settlement neighborhoods on Palestinian land, especially in Silwan and areas near Al-Aqsa Mosque. The extreme-right policies of figures like Itamar Ben Gvir are driving these efforts. Furthermore, a new Israeli law is being proposed to allow settlers to purchase Palestinian property in the West Bank with no restrictions, facilitating further land appropriation and settlement expansion.

