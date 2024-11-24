Delhi To Host Textile Ministry's Prestigious Summit“GI & Beyond 2024” On 25Th November 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 22 November 2024, Delhi: To enlighten the value of Indian GI handloom Products to the international market, the Office of Development Commissioner for Handlooms, of Textiles in coordination with Handloom Export Council (HEPC) is organising one day event "GI and Beyond-2024” on 25th November 2024 at The Oberoi, New Delhi, showcasing the GI handloom and handicraft products across India. The objective of the event is brand promotion of GI handloom and Handicraft products among the broad spectrum of the stakeholders including overseas buyers, exporters, MNCs, etc.



Hon'ble Union Minister of Textiles will grace the event as the chief guest for the Inauguration. The Hon'ble Minister of State for Textiles will be the guest of honour, in the gracious presence of Secretary (Textiles) and Development Commissioner for Handlooms. Other esteemed dignitaries, including Development Commissioner for Handicraft, Textile Commissioner and Controller General of Patents, Trademark & GI will also grace the occasion.



Key highlights of the Event:



Participants





30 Overseas buyers80 Exporters and multinational corporations (MNCs)70 GI-authorized users80 officials from various government departments10 new GI certificates will be handed over to GI applicants during the inaugural function by Hon'ble Minister for Textiles.This event will feature a special thematic display showcase GI-tagged handloom and handicraft products, with active participation from GI holders and authorized users highlighting unique artisanal techniques and heritage of India.The informative session containsProcedural aspects and ensuring of quality & Traceability of the products,GI Initiatives for Brand Promotion & creating a Sustainable Market linkage, andLinking GI Tagged products to Export Market.GI & Beyond 2024 Summit for GI products brings various stakeholder including weavers, business, policy makers and consumers together. It builds a global identity that India is a leader in artisanal and sustainable textiles on the global stage. The technical sessions will bridge gap of traditional craftsmanship with modern business practices, ensuring that India's handloom sector continues to thrive globally.The GI system has played a crucial role in promoting sustainable development in India. By recognizing and protecting traditional knowledge and local resources, the system has empowered local communities and encouraged them to preserve their cultural heritage. Geographical Indication (GI) tags are official markers given to products with a specific geographic origin and distinct qualities. In India, the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration & Protection) Act, 1999, enacted in 2003, aims to safeguard producers' interests, prevent exploitation of GIs, and boost marketability.India is a land of diversity, where every state and region has a unique culture, tradition, and heritage. This diversity is reflected in the various Geographical Indication (GI) products of India, which are products that are linked to a specific geographic region and have unique qualities that are derived from that region's traditional knowledge and skills.