Romanians Vote In First Round Of Presidential Election

Bucharest, Nov 24 (IANS) Romanians headed to the Sunday for the first round of the presidential election, choosing from 14 candidates to lead the country for the next five years.

According to the Permanent Electoral Authority of Romania, over 18 million registered voters are expected to cast their ballots at nearly 19,000 polling stations from 7 am to 9 pm local time (0500 to 1900 GMT).

Overseas began Friday, with a record number of 950 polling stations abroad, according to the electoral authority.

Under the Romanian Constitution, if no candidate secures a majority, a runoff will be held between the top two contenders in two weeks. The candidate who gets the most valid votes will be the winner.

Bucharest residents are also voting in a referendum on local governance and public health initiatives, including funding for drug prevention programs in schools, Xinhua news agency reported.

Romania's president serves a five-year term, with a maximum of two consecutive terms allowed.