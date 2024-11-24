Gunman Killed, Three Injured In Shooting Near Israeli Embassy In Jordan

(MENAFN- IANS) Amman, Nov 24 (IANS) A gunman was killed, and three security personnel were in a shooting on Sunday morning near the Israeli embassy in Jordan, according to a statement from the Jordanian Public Security Directorate.

The statement said that the assailant opened fire on a patrol operating near the embassy and attempted to escape. A chase ensued, leading to an exchange of gunfire in which the gunman was killed.

The injured, who were taken to a hospital for treatment, are in moderate condition, said the statement, adding that investigations are ongoing, Xinhua news agency reported.