Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Acting PM
11/24/2024 5:17:57 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 24 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received at Seif Palace on Sunday Acting Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah. (end)
