Qatar, Kosovo Sign Mou To Foster Ties

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Chamber recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Kosovo Chamber of Commerce to promote and develop economic cooperation and trade exchanges.

The MoU was signed by QC Second Vice-Chairman Rashid bin Hamad Al Athba, and Lulzim Rafuna, President of the Kosovo Chamber of Commerce, which was held at the Chamber's headquarters.

The agreement also aims to exchange economic information, cooperate in the field of exhibitions, facilitate exchange visits and organise joint meetings for businessmen to promote cooperation in trade.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation between them to reflect on the trade and economic relations between the two friendly countries, and the role that the private sector can perform to enhance these relations.

Speaking at the meeting, Al Athba praised the relations between Qatar and Kosovo, especially in the commercial and economic fields, pointing out that the agreement aims to enhance trade cooperation relations between the two parties, facilitate cooperation among businessmen from both countries.

For his part, Lulzim Rafuna said that the MoU will play a key role in strengthening relations between businessmen and investors from both countries. He emphasized that his country is open to foreign investment in various economic sectors and seeks to attract Qatari investments.