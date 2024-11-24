Qatar Development Bank Announces Strategic Investment In Global Islamic Fintech, Wahed

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Khalid Al Jassim, Executive Chairman of Wahed MENA said: 'We are delighted to welcome our new shareholders, QDB. We believe Qatar is fully aligned with our mission in creating a technology-first Islamic finance leader that unlocks a ecosystem free from Riba. We look forward to supporting the Qatar National Vision 2030 of becoming a leading knowledge-based economy.

Ali Rahimtula, Partner at Cue Ball Capital said: "Qatar Development Bank's strategic is a clear signal of the faith the has in Wahed and its ability to create the future of Islamic Finance."

About Wahed

Founded in 2015, Wahed is a financial technology company that is advancing financial inclusion through accessible, affordable, and values-based investing. The company has made significant inroads in the world Shariah compliant investing by creating an easy-to-use digital platform that provides a suite of Shariah compliant investing products including managed portfolios and venture and real estate investments. Wahed caters to over 400,000 customers globally and manages over $ 1 billion in assets.

About Qatar Development Bank

Qatar Development Bank's mission is to advance the economic and innovation development cycle of Qatar, supporting and contributing to the nation's economic diversification. As well as a focus on the development of Qatar's private sector, QDB is a powerful catalyst for socio-economic development in the country, empowering the local economy and bettering living standards.

