UN Secretary-General Renews Membership Of Dr. Al Marri In UNITAR Board Of Trustees

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: Secretary-General of the United Nations, H E Antonio Guterres, has renewed the membership of HE Dr. Ali bin Fetais Al Marri in the Board of Trustees of the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) until 2027.

The UN Secretary-General selected Dr. Al Marri in 2020, thanks to his work and activities with several UN agencies, including the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), and the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Dr. Al Marri participated in the 56th session of the UNITAR Board of Trustees, which was held in Geneva from November 21-22, 2024.

Chaired by former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ecuador, Luis Gallegos, the UNITAR Board of Trustees listened to the annual report presented by Executive Director of UNITAR, H E Nikhil Seth, in which he outlined in specifics the volume of training offered by UNITAR to roughly 140,000 beneficiaries in a sheer number of diverse training programs which significantly focus on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), through establishing new programs and forging partnerships with a wide diversity of sectors operating in the area of development, as well as identifying new global challenges and designing adequate programs to tackle these challenges.

In addition, the Board of Trustees discussed the future projects and financial budget and wound up its meetings by electing a new director of UNITAR Board of Trustees, namely Permanent Representative of Denmark to Geneva, H E Ib Petersen, and elected former Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Kenya, H E Amina Mohamed, as deputy director.

The UNITAR's annual strategy emphasizes the engagement of peoples in safeguarding the earth and forging long-term strategies to achieve the UNITAR's objectives, including the UN system, as well as international financial institutions, transnational corporations, the private sector, and governments.