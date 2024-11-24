(MENAFN- Avian We) Bengaluru, 22 November, 2024: Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road successfully performed a life-enhancing robot-assisted kidney transplant on 61-year-old African doctor suffering from End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD). Presenting with complex medical challenges, the patient underwent the transplant with the expertise of a multidisciplinary team led by Dr. Mohan Keshavamurthy, Senior Director – Urology, Uro-Oncology, Uro-Gynaecology, Andrology, Kidney Transplant, and Robotic Surgery at Fortis Hospitals Bengaluru & Chairman – Renal Sciences Specialty Council at Fortis Hospitals, India, Dr. Shakir Tabrez, Additional Director – Urology, Uro-Oncology, Andrology, Kidney Transplant, and Robotic Surgery and Dr Renuka Prasad, Senior Consultant – Nephrology at Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road. The patient recovered remarkably well and was discharged just six days post-surgery.

Dr Benson, the patient had been battling End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) for over 6-7 months, relying on regular haemodialysis to manage his failing kidney function. His condition was further complicated by morbid obesity, and a long-standing history of hypertension, both of which significantly increased the risks associated with surgery. Despite seeking treatment at multiple hospitals across several countries, Dr Benson was refused treatment due to the complexity of his condition, compounded by obesity and co-morbid condition.

Desperate for a solution, Dr. Benson and his family turned to Fortis Cunningham Road for help. Following a comprehensive medical evaluation, the transplant team recommended a robot-assisted kidney transplant as the best option. His 23-year-old son, a healthy individual, was evaluated as a potential donor and found to be an excellent match. After thorough screening, the transplant procedure was planned and executed with precision.

Sharing details about the case, Dr Mohan Keshavamurthy, Senior Director - Urology, Uro-oncology, Uro-gynaecology, Andrology, Kidney Transplant & Robotic Surgery, Fortis Hospitals, Bengaluru and Chairman - Renal Sciences Specialty Council, Fortis Hospitals, India said, “Our primary focus is always the well-being and successful outcomes of our patients. In complex cases like this, robotic surgery is an ideal approach due to its precision, smaller incisions, reduced tissue, and faster recovery. The enhanced 3D visualization provided by robot-assisted surgeries ensures meticulous dissection and graft placement. Additionally, the benefits of minimal scarring improve patient satisfaction and recovery. Given our expertise and capabilities, large number of international patients are placing their trust in us for complex procedures such as this. This case is a testament of our collaborative team to handle high-risk, intricate procedures using robotic technology, offering patients a second chance at life.”

Dr. Shakir Tabrez, Additional Director, Urology, Uro- Oncology, Andrology, Kidney Transplant & Robotic Surgery at Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road, Bengaluru, said, “This was an extremely challenging case, given the patient’s obesity, hypertension, and long-term dialysis dependency. Managing such complexities required a multidisciplinary approach and cutting-edge robotic technology. By leveraging advanced robotic technology, we ensure that the incision is significantly smaller - allowing faster healing, quicker mobility and early discharge, while also minimizing the risk of immediate or long-term complications which are often a predicament in conventional open transplants. The surgery lasted approximately two and a half hours, and the patient showed remarkable improvement. His kidney function has normalised within 72 hours, and his creatinine levels are stable thereafter.”

Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Benson said “I am thankful to Dr. Mohan, Dr. Shakir, and the entire team at Fortis Hospital Cunningham Road for their exceptional care. After months of struggling with End-Stage Renal Disease and being turned away by other hospitals, Fortis gave me a second chance at life through this successful robotic kidney transplant. I’m grateful for their expertise, compassion, and support in helping me recover rapidly.”

Mr. Akshay Oleti, Business Head, Fortis Hospitals, Bengaluru, said, "At Fortis, we are committed to managing complex, high-risk cases like Dr. Benson’s with unparalleled expertise and care. This successful robot-assisted kidney transplant highlights the skill of our multidisciplinary team and the advanced capabilities of robotic surgery in handling intricate procedures. We are delighted to see the patient’s remarkable recovery and remain dedicated to delivering world-class healthcare to all our patients."





