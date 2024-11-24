‘Made in Qatar’ Directors underline the Value of Doha Film Institutes Support In Their Cinematic Journey

(MENAFN- BCW Global)

Doha, Qatar; November 21, 2024: Qatari and Qatar-based filmmakers, whose films are screening in the ‘Made in Qatar’ programme at 2024 Ajyal, underlined the value of Doha Institute’s year-round support in shaping their cinematic aspirations.



Ali Al-Hajri, the Qatari director of I Lay for You to Sleep said DFI’s support through workshops, courses, and mentoring sessions, as well as through Ajyal, has been invaluable. He said his film is a contemplative experimental narrative. “The death of my father when I was eight years old inspired the idea of the project. I wanted to send a message that death is not the end, nor is it a bad or dark thing as many believe. It is a blessing with important positive aspects of spirituality.."



Obada Jarbi, the director of Breshna, a Palestinian/Jordanian resident in Qatar, narrates the story of a woman, who reflects on her journey marked by loss, resilience, and hope for peace, after finding refuge in Qatar scarred by a violent attack in Kabul. “The reality that the Arab and Islamic world is experiencing, and even the world in general, is tragic. It is not surprising that most films attempt to reflect this harsh reality,” said Jarbi. He said through the film he wants people “to know that we are looking for peace. We want to have hope for the future and to have a normal life.”



Karim Emara, director of Cochlea, created with the support of the Ministry of Public Health of Qatar, about the reunion of a divorced mother with her son, said the film brings a personal concept of gentleness and grace. “I wanted to explore this through cinematic language. Making the film taught me how to make decisions on the go, to rely on improvisation and to embrace the organic nature of filmmaking.”



Paul Abraham, the director of Alkaline, also supported by the Ministry of Public Health, said: “Cinema is an expressive tool and a means of communication that connects people. Making the film, which deals with the story of my relationship with my father, helped me explore and understand why he was so obsessed with his health, and I am grateful for this opportunity to better understand him.” He said filming parts in Doha and the post-production here was seamless with support from DFI, in terms of resources and equipment.









