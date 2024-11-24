Dubai Culture Celebrates Winners of 3rd Dubai Festival for Youth Music

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 21 November 2024: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has crowned the winners of the third Dubai Festival for Youth Music during a ceremony hosted at Etihad Museum. The festival is geared toward elevating the local music sector, discovering emerging talent, inspiring them to pursue their creative passion, and contribute to strengthening the cultural and creative industries.

The closing ceremony was attended by Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture, Fatma Al Jallaf, Acting Director of the Performing Arts Department at Dubai Culture, and poet Dr. Aref Alshaikh, who was honoured with the ‘Music Personality of the Year’ award in recognition of his longstanding literary contributions and influential role in enriching the local cultural landscape. The event also welcomed the festival’s jury members, including composer Mohammad Malulla, maestro Fadel Hamidi, and artist Jasem Mohamed.

The competition featured 10 categories with intense rivalry among the finalists, who unleashed their creativity through captivating musical and vocal performances. These were eagerly followed by the jury and audience, showcasing diverse skills in singing, music composition, instrumental performance, and more.

During the awards ceremony, Nasser Mohammed was awarded ‘Best Emirati Voice Talent,’ while Sultan Al Samerai received the ‘Best Arabic Voice’ award. S.D.N Band won the ‘Best Group Performance’ award, and Mayyas secured the ‘Best Solo Performance on Oud’. In the ‘Best Solo Performance on Piano’ category, Reem Ali Abdullah took the first place, followed by Mohammed Muhannad Aziz in second place. Joseph Naameh received the ‘Best Solo Performance on Qanun’ category, while llia Orekhov won the ‘Musical Creativity Award’ for electronic music. The ‘Best Voice from People of Determination’ award went to Malak Alloush, and the jury presented its special award to Diaa Asim Hamza.

The closing ceremony also featured a special appearance by Abdulla Ali Makki and Ameera Al-Ali, participants of the Steinway Piano Camp organised by House of Pianos and Steinway & Sons – Dubai in partnership with Dubai Culture, aimed at nurturing and guiding musical talent. Children from the Dubai Club for People of Determination also delivered impressive artistic performances. Dubai Culture commended the efforts of the volunteers from the Nabd Alemarat platform, whose dedication and vibrant energy contributed significantly to the event's success, demonstrating their sense of social responsibility.

Fatma Al Jallaf emphasised Dubai Culture’s focus on investing in future generations and enhancing their artistic appreciation, affirming the importance of the festival and its role in enriching the sector with new talent and capabilities that elevate it to greater heights, stating: “We need new innovators in the local music sector to ensure its sustainability and continued production of distinctive works that reflect the uniqueness of Arab musical culture and showcase the richness of the local cultural and artistic scene. This festival is a creative incubator, offering participants an opportunity to express their passion, build connections, and exchange expertise across all musical fields. This enables them to establish future projects that advance the cultural and creative industries.”







