FOOTBALL LEGENDS TO UNITE FOR KINGS CUP DUBAI

(MENAFN- Dubaisc) Dubai, UAE – November 22, 2024: Football fever is set to descend upon Dubai as the much-anticipated Kings Cup Dubai 2024 kicks off on November 30th at the Al Maktoum Stadium. The special match, held under the patronage of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Saeed Bin Maktoum Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in support of Dubai Sports Council and Al Jalila Foundation, will give UAE fans the chance to see some of the game’s greatest legends in action for one night only.

The all-star cast includes the likes of David Silva, Paul Scholes, John Terry, Roberto Carlos and Paul Pogba, who will make his first competitive appearance in over a year.

Also taking to the field are David Villa, Michel Owen, Marouane Fellaini, Edgar Davids, Franck Ribery and Blaise Matuidi, among many others, while legendary French national team boss Didier Deschamps will manage one of the teams.

The mouth-watering match promises to deliver an unforgettable night of football for fans in the region as team captains John Terry and Edgar Davids lead out their respective Hedge & Sachs and King’s XI teams.

“All I can say is, Dubai get ready!” said Chelsea icon Terry. “This match is going to be a real treat for football fans in the UAE with an unbelievable line up of players and it’s contributing to a great cause in the Al Jalila Foundation. I can’t wait to lead the boys out at Al Maktoum Stadium.”



Manchester United legend Scholes added: “I’m really looking forward to coming to Dubai on November 30th to play on for John Terry’s Hedge and Sachs team. It’s going to be a great evening and I’m sure the fans will get a real kick out of seeing so many top-class players taking part.”



As well as showcasing some of the biggest legends ever to play the game, 10% of ticket sales from the Kings Cup will be donated to the Al Jalila Foundation, supporting vital healthcare and education initiatives. Sustainability is also a key feature of the event with a number of initiatives at the forefront including eco-friendly spectator travel, water conservation and a range of partnerships aligned with organisers’ eco-conscious values.



“We are inspired by the UAE’s leadership and their vision for sustainability,” said Shivansh Rachit, Co-Owner of Hedge and Sachs. “Our goal is to create an environmentally conscious event that encourages attendees and other event organisers to embrace eco-friendly practices.

“Our mission is to create a legacy that combines the magic of football legends and inspires future generations,” added Rachit. “The Kings Cup Dubai 2024 is more than just a game—it’s a movement.”

Iftiquar Saib, Founder of the Kings Cup Dubai., added: “Come November 30th, the lush green pitch at the Al Maktoum Stadium will be graced by some true football legends and we’re privileged and delighted to be able to host a match of such magnitude right here in Dubai.”

Tickets for Kings Cup Dubai 2024 are on sale at Platinum List, offering fans an evening of world-class football and an opportunity to support a meaningful cause. A limited number of exclusive players Meet & Greet packages are also available





MENAFN24112024007179015428ID1108919524