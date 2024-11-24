Kingdom Braces For Rain, Cooler Temperatures

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra) - A cold, wet weather system sweeping in from the south of Turkey is bringing a significant drop in temperatures to the Kingdom starting today, Sunday.Daytime temperatures will noticeably decline, with overcast skies dominating and rain expected to spread over the northern and central regions by midday.As the evening sets in, temperatures will plummet further, amplifying the cold. Rainfall will taper off in most areas, becoming confined to the southwestern parts of the country. Strong westerly to northwesterly winds, with gusts reaching over 60 km/h, may stir up dust and reduce visibility, particularly in the Badia areas.The Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) has issued warnings about potential weather hazards, including slippery roads, poor visibility on high-altitude routes due to low clouds, and dust storms in the desert. Residents are urged to secure loose objects, stay away from flood-prone areas, and dress warmly to brace for the cold.Colder conditions are expected Monday, with temperatures dipping 6-8 C below the seasonal average. Light, scattered showers may grace parts of the western regions, while brisk winds could stir up dust in desert areas.On Tuesday, the weather will remain partly cloudy and relatively cold across most areas, with milder conditions in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. A few light morning showers may fall in the west, while winds will continue to pick up speed in the east.By Wednesday, mercury levels will recover slightly but remain below normal for this time of year. Most areas will see cool weather, while warmer conditions will prevail in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Light clouds will linger, and moderate winds will persist.Expected high and low temperatures today are as follows: East Amman 16C-8C, West Amman 14C-6C, northern highlands 13C-6C, Sharah highlands 15C-5C, the Dead Sea 25C-15C, and Aqaba 26C-14C.