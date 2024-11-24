Government Spokesman Condemns Rabieh Attack As Act Of Terrorism

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra) -- of Communication and Official Spokesperson Mohammad Momani issued a strong condemnation Sunday of the armed assault against security forces in Amman's Rabieh, categorizing it as a attack against officers in the line of duty.In an official statement, Momani emphasized that Jordan's security and stability remain an inviolable red line. "Any attempt to compromise national security or target our security personnel will be met with absolute resolve and the full extent of the law," the minister declared, adding that perpetrators would face decisive legal consequences.The minister revealed that the assailant had prior criminal records involving drugs, stressing that such actions stand universally condemned by the Jordanian public.Addressing broader implications, Momani emphasized Jordan's pivotal regional role, particularly in supporting Palestinian interests, noting that national security remains fundamental to these responsibilities.The minister confirmed that investigations are proceeding to establish all relevant details and connections, with appropriate security and legal measures to follow based on the findings.