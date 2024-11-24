Gunman In Rabieh Attack Had Criminal Record, Wanted For Multiple Charges

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra) -- A security source confirmed that the individual responsible for the armed assault against security forces in Amman's Rabieh earlier this morning is a wanted criminal with a history of multiple offenses, primarily related to drugs.The source revealed that the assailant has been involved in various criminal activities, including drug possession and use, driving under the influence, damaging property, and violating firearms and ammunition laws.The gunman reportedly initiated the attack by directly targeting a security patrol (Najda) with automatic gunfire, with the intent to kill officers using a concealed weapon and several bottles containing incendiary materials.In response, security forces acted swiftly, following engagement protocols to defend themselves and protect the public from the assault.The injured officers were promptly transferred for medical treatment and are currently in stable condition after sustaining moderate injuries. Authorities continue to investigate the incident.