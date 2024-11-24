Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind, High Sea

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Sunday will be moderate daytime with scattered clouds, and partly cloudy at times with a weak chance of light rain at places, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, the weather will see scattered clouds, to become partly cloudy at times with a chance of light rain, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea until evening.

Wind inshore will be mainly northwesterly at a speed of 05 - 15 KT, gusting to 20 KT at places at times.

Wind offshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 15 - 20 KT, reaching 23 KT. By evening, it will decrease to 07 - 17 KT.

Sea state inshore will be 3 - 5 ft, falling to 2 - 3 ft by evening; while offshore will be 4 - 7 ft, falling to 2 - 4 ft by evening.

Visibility inshore and offshore will be 5 - 10 km.

