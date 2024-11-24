High Demand for Innovative Climate-Controlled Sunken Balcony Leads to Sellout on Day one of the launch for Reef Luxury Developments’ REEF 1000 Project

(MENAFN- Publsh) 21st November 2024, Dubai, UAE: Reef Luxury Developments – a pioneer in innovative real estate solutions – has announced that their latest residential project REEF 1000, a highly anticipated boutique project located in the Dubai Land Residential Complex, has been completely sold out on the launch day.



With a project value of AED 175 million, REEF 1000 attracted exceptional interest from investors and residents alike, particularly for its one-of-a-kind, climate-controlled sunken balconies – a globally patented feature and the first of its kind in the UAE. This concept redefines outdoor living in Dubai by providing a climate-controlled space that allows residents to comfortably enjoy the outdoors throughout the year, marking a groundbreaking step in real estate design and innovation.



The project features a mix of 125 exclusive residences with a variety of floor plans designed to cater to diverse lifestyle needs. The units range from studios starting at 436.15 sq. ft, to larg townhouses starting at 1,653.23 sq. ft. Reef’s innovative payment plan created an accessible luxury offering, driving strong buyer demand.



"We are thrilled with the extraordinary response to REEF 1000. We are proud that our vision of integrating climate-conscious designs and livable spaces resonates so powerfully with our clients. This project’s success is a testament to our commitment to delivering not just residences, but lifestyle-enhancing, luxury and sustainable communities,” said Samer Ambar, CEO, Reef Luxury Developments.



Residents of REEF 1000 will enjoy a range of innovative features and luxurious amenities. Reef Developments is dedicated to making luxury living accessible. The property is designed with modern amenities that cater to contemporary lifestyles, featuring smart technology, energy-efficient buildings, and communal spaces that encourage social interaction.



Building on the success of REEF 1000, Reef Luxury Developments is set for an aggressive expansion, with plans to launch an additional 29 projects by December 2025. Each new development by Reef Luxury Development will be dedicated to innovative, sustainable, and community-focused living. Up next is another exciting project in Al Furjan, which aligns with the main concept of the climate-controlled sunken balcony: the REEF Winter Garden.







