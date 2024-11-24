Don’t miss the final weekend of fitness fun as Dubai Fitness Challenge draws to a thrilling close
Date
11/24/2024 4:00:18 AM
(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 22 November 2024 – It’s not too late to crush your 30 x 30 goals. Before the eighth edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge concludes on Sunday 24 November, make the most of the final weekend and its action-packed agenda of fun workouts, community festivities and unforgettable events. Here’s what’s in store:
• Fitness fun for all: Visit one of the three 30 x 30 Fitness Villages at Kite Beach, Zabeel Park, or Al Warqa’a Park, or drop by your local community fitness hub to enjoy a variety of classes, sports, and events.
• Tomorrow Ride: Gear up for the Tomorrow Ride at Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University on Saturday, 23 November. Choose between a family-friendly 4km ride or tackle the more demanding 14km route through Academic City.
• Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix: Make your way to Mina Rashid on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 November to watch 11 national teams of world-class sailors compete in high-speed races. There will also be live performances from international superstars Craig David and Tinie Tempah in the Premium Waterfront Lounge in partnership with Nikki Beach Dubai plus a whole host of world-class food options plus family-friendly fun, including interactive fan experiences and F50 simulator sessions.
• Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge: Join the build-up rides on Sunday, 24 November, a precursor to one of the most anticipated cycling events in the region.
• Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai: Participate in the world’s largest community fun run on Sunday, 24 November along Sheikh Zayed Road and Downtown Dubai. Whether aiming for a personal best or soaking in the city vibes, this event promises an unforgettable grand finale to DFC 2024.
