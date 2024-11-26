7X collaborates with Etihad Credit Bureau to leverage advanced credit reports

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, UAE, 21 November 2024:

7X the trade, transport and logistics investment and holding group, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Etihad Credit Bureau, the data technology federal entity that simplifies information to reveal powerful insights, to access the latter’s advanced credit data platform for assessing the credit security and stability of businesses dealing with 7X and its subsidiaries. The collaboration seamlessly aligns with the group’s commitment to integrate with the UAE government’s robust service infrastructure, while adhering to best practices.

The collaboration will further enable 7X and its subsidiaries to evaluate the credit standing of potential business partners, ensuring their credit reliability. This capability will enable the group to maintain its operations in line with the highest standards.

The agreement was signed by H.E. Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of 7X, and H.E. Marwan Ahmad Lutfi, Director General of Etihad Credit Bureau, during a signing ceremony held at 7X headquarters, in the presence of senior management representatives from both organisations.

H.E. Abdulla Mohammed Alashram said: “We are pleased to announce this strategic partnership with Etihad Credit Bureau, reflecting our commitment to integrating seamlessly with government services to enhance operational efficiency and strengthen our position in trade, transport, and logistics. This partnership marks an important milestone in our digital transformation journey, reaffirming our dedication to innovation and excellence. At 7X, we value the role of meaningful collaborations with public and private entities, and we look forward to working closely with Etihad Credit Bureau to unlock new opportunities for success and further elevate the UAE’s position on the global stage.”

H.E. Marwan Ahmad Lutfi said: “We are pleased to partner with 7X, in line with our vision to provide government entities with crucial credit information, to strengthen their credit, collection, and auditing policies and frameworks. By facilitating seamless digital integration, we aim to simplify access to credit information, further enabling organisations to make well-informed and strategic financial decisions.”

The agreement reflects both entities’ shared goal of advancing the UAE leadership’s forward-thinking vision, thereby enhancing cooperation between public and private sectors. Moreover, it seeks to foster a robust relationship between both entities by leveraging a comprehensive network of innovative solutions. This is key to fostering a highly competitive and supportive business ecosystem driving prosperity and growth.



