UAE participates in Diplomatic Conference on Design Law in Riyadh to enhance collaboration in the legal protection of IP rights

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Abu Dhabi, 22 November 2024:

The UAE participated in Diplomatic Conference to Conclude and Adopt a Design Law Treaty in Riyadh from 11 to 22 November, 2024. Chaired by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) under the auspices of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), the conference marked the final phase of negotiations for the treaty, which plays a crucial role in strengthening legal protection for industrial designs and intellectual property (IP) both regionally and globally. The conference was also aimed at fostering a culture of innovation and creativity.

H.E. Dr. Abdulrahman Hassan Al Muaini, Assistant Undersecretary for IP Rights Sector at the Ministry of Economy, represented the UAE at the conference. H.E. Daren Tang, Director General of WIPO, was also present at the event, along with several representatives from other WIPO member states.

H.E. Al Muaini highlighted the significance of the treaty as a new milestone in streamlining the registration of industrial designs for innovators and creators globally. Its main objective is to offer necessary tools and mechanisms to strengthen multilateral IP framework and simplify procedures to protect their IP rights. H.E. noted that the treaty includes key provisions, including the prohibition of unauthorised claims on traditional designs, endorsing requests for technical assistance and capacity building, among other procedural matters. These provisions require increased cooperation among member states to ensure successful treaty negotiations. Additionally, H.E. Dr. Al Muaini emphasized the importance of aligning views among member states and owners of industrial designs, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

H.E. said, "The UAE is committed to supporting the conference and its outcomes, while also maintaining its commitment to collaborate and exchange knowledge and best practices with fellow WIPO member states. The country seeks to become a party to all WIPO treaties and agreements on IP and play an effective role in supporting global initiatives in this field." Furthermore, H.E. conveyed the UAE's endorsement of Pakistan’s statement on behalf of the Asia-Pacific Group at the conference.

H.E. Al Muaini added: "The UAE has made remarkable strides in establishing a robust legal framework to strengthen the overall protection of IP and its associated fields, in line with international best practices. The country achieved this through the issuance of proactive and forward-looking policies and laws, including the industrial property rights regulation and protection law and its executive regulation. These initiatives have played a pivotal role in laying the groundwork for effective legislation, efficient legal mechanisms, and high-quality services to ensure comprehensive protection for industrial property across diverse applications, including industrial designs."

The UAE had recently introduced a new set of initiatives to strengthen IP protection in the country, including 31 integrated projects that foster innovation and creativity in line with global best practices. Among these projects is the 'Patent Incubator,' which facilitates the documentation of the patent registration process across the seven emirates, providing assistance to innovators and urging them to secure IP rights for their creations to preserve the value of their ideas.

The UAE’s IP sector recently witnessed a significant growth in the number of registered trademarks, with a total of 356,408 trademark registrations by the end of September 2024. Moreover, more than 15,000 patents, utility certificates, and industrial designs were also registered.





MENAFN24112024003685011158ID1108919426