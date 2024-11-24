Remote-Controlled Bomb Blast On Former Senator Hidayatullah Khan's Vehicle Claims 5 Lives

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Peshawar: Number of Martyrs Rises to 5 in Remote-Controlled Bomb Blast on Former Senator Hidayatullah Khan's Vehicle.



According to the Khar Hospital administration, the remote-controlled bomb blast claimed the lives of former Senator Hidayatullah Khan, Malik Irfan, Nazeer Uddin, Yar Muhammad, and Samiur Rahman. The bodies of all five martyrs have been transferred to the District Headquarters Hospital in Khar, Bajaur.

Former Senator Hidayatullah Khan served as a member of the Senate from 2012 to 2024. He was elected as a Senator twice from FATA as an independent candidate. He was also a member of NACTA and Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Aviation.

Hidayatullah Khan hailed from Nawagai and was the younger brother of former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Engineer Shaukatullah Khan and the son of former MNA Haji Bismillah Khan. He was also the brother of Dr. Inayatullah Khan, an eye specialist at PIMS Hospital Islamabad.

Hidayatullah Khan had gone to Dama Dola to campaign for his nephew, Najibullah Khan, an independent candidate in the PK-22 by-election scheduled for July 11. Hidayatullah Khan and his companions were returning to Headquarters Khar after the election campaign in Dama Dola when a remote-controlled bomb exploded on their vehicle.