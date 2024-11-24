44 Laid To Rest Amid Grief After Kurram Convoy Attack Protests Erupt Across Parachinar

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Parachinar - The funeral prayers for 44 victims, including eight women and five children, who lost their lives in a deadly attack in Lower Kurram's Bagan and Uchit areas, were offered before they were laid to rest in their ancestral graveyards. Heart-wrenching scenes were witnessed during the burials.

The attack occurred on a convoy transporting between Peshawar and Parachinar when armed terrorists indiscriminately fired at the vehicles. Over 30 individuals sustained injuries in the assault. The victims' bodies were transported to Parachinar via ambulances and later taken to their native villages for burial amidst an atmosphere of mourning and sorrow.

Protests and Public Outrage

The tragic incident sparked widespread protests in Parachinar, with markets and educational institutions remaining closed. Angry protesters burned tires, blocked the main road, and damaged government properties in various locations.

According to police sources, two checkpoints were set ablaze by enraged demonstrators, with the protests turning increasingly violent. Tribal elders have been appealing to the protesters to remain calm and maintain peace.

Calls for Accountability

Tribal leaders Jalal Bangash and Tajammal Hussain condemned the attack, criticizing the government for failing to ensure safety on the routes. They highlighted that for the past six weeks, tribal representatives had repeatedly called on authorities to secure the passageways.

Two weeks ago, over 100,000 people participated in a peace march, demanding the reopening and safeguarding of the main highway. The government had assured safe convoys, but this tragic incident has shattered public trust.

The situation in Parachinar remains tense as protests continue, with demonstrators chanting slogans against the government, demanding justice, and calling for effective measures to prevent such atrocities in the future.