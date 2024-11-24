Slain Journalist Janan Hussain Laid To Rest Amid Tears And Mourning

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) PARACHINAR: Slain journalist Janan Hussain, who was killed in an attack on a convoy traveling from Peshawar to Parachinar, was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard in Shingak amidst grieving family, friends, and colleagues.

Janan's funeral prayers were attended by friends, relatives, and fellow journalists, while condolences continued at the Parachinar Press Club. Members of and social organizations, along with individuals from various walks of life, visited the press club to offer their sympathies.

During a visit to Parachinar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government spokesperson Barrister Saif assured the media that financial compensation and a martyr's package would be provided to Janan Hussain's family.

Also Read: Kurram Tragedy Unfolds: Journalist Killed, Another Loses Home Amid Escalating Violence

The tragic convoy attack has so far claimed 45 lives, including eight women and five children. Meanwhile, the violent protests that erupted following the burials of the deceased have resulted in an additional 30 fatalities and over 50 injuries.

A Life Dedicated to Journalism

Janan Hussain, 28, was a correspondent for a private news channel and also served as the General Secretary of the Parachinar Press Club. He was returning to Parachinar from a visit to Malaysia on Thursday when he was attacked near Mandori Char Khel.

Despite losing a leg in a landmine explosion in 2009, Janan persevered in his career and life. He earned a Bachelor's degree in English and supported his family by combining journalism with a job at a medical company.

Janan's death has left the journalist community in mourning, with calls for enhanced security for reporters in the region and a commitment to ensuring lasting peace in the Kurram district.