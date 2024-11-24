BJP alliance retains power in Maharashtra, faces defeat in Jharkhand

(MENAFN) An alliance led by Indian Prime Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to maintain control in Maharashtra, according to official election results announced Saturday evening. The Mahayuti alliance, headed by the BJP, was leading in most constituencies, with the BJP winning 125 seats and leading in seven others. Its ally, Shiv Sena, secured 54 seats and was ahead in three additional constituencies.



Meanwhile, the opposition Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance was projected to win more than 40 of the 288 seats in Maharashtra’s assembly. As India's wealthiest state, which includes the financial capital Mumbai, Maharashtra holds significant importance in the national political landscape.



In contrast, the BJP faced a setback in Jharkhand, where the Mukti Morcha party, aligned with Congress, emerged as the largest party in the 81-member state assembly.



Reacting to his party’s strong performance in Maharashtra, Prime Minister Modi attributed the victory to good governance and development, expressing his gratitude to the people of Maharashtra, especially the youth and women.



“United we will soar even higher! Heartfelt gratitude to my sisters and brothers of Maharashtra, especially the youth and women of the state, for a historic mandate to the NDA (ruling National Democratic Alliance). This affection and warmth is unparalleled,” Modi posted on X.



Maharashtra voted on November 20, while elections in Jharkhand were conducted in two phases on November 13 as well as 20. Vote counting was held on Saturday.

MENAFN24112024000045016755ID1108919322