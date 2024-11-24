Air Defenses Intercept Nearly Dozen Drones Approaching Kyiv City Authorities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Overnight, the Ukrainian air defense forces intercepted up to a dozen enemy strike drones on the outskirts of Kyiv.

This is according to a report from the Kyiv City Military Administration shared on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

“Overnight, the Russian once again attacked the capital with unmanned aerial vehicles. The drones approached Kyiv from different directions, and the air raid alert in the city lasted for over three hours,” the report reads.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces detected and intercepted more than a dozen drones threatening the capital. Preliminary reports indicate that there were no damages in the city, and no information regarding casualties has been received.

According to the city authorities, at the moment, there is no air raid alert in Kyiv, but hostile drones are still being observed in the region. As such, it is possible that the drones may change direction and pose a risk to Kyiv.