State Border Service Completes COP29 Preparations Successfully
Date
11/24/2024 1:45:06 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
The State Border Service has successfully completed the tasks
set for COP29, Azernews reports that Lieutenant
General Araz Mammadov, Deputy Chief of the State Border Service and
Commander of the Border Troops, made this statement during a media
tour in Shamkir.
“The Border troops Command of the State Border Service took all
necessary measures in preparation for the 29th session of the
Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework convention on Climate
Change (COP29) held in our country. The tasks assigned have been
duly completed,” he said.
It should be noted that COP29 opened on November 11.
The highest-level event within COP29, the World Leaders' Climate
Action Summit, was organized on November 12-13.
COP29, held at Baku Stadium until November 22, is the largest
event Azerbaijan has ever hosted and the first of its kind in the
region.
The main expectation from COP29 is the agreement on a fair and
ambitious New Collective Quantitative Goal (NCQG) for climate
finance.
The COP29 Presidency has introduced 14 initiatives addressing
the link between climate action and the Sustainable Development
Goals. These include topics such as green energy corridors, green
energy storage, climate resilience, clean hydrogen, methane
reduction in organic waste, and green digital action.
Creating climate finance is a key priority, fostering conditions
for action and supporting the achievement of the 1.5°C commitment
by bringing all parties together.
