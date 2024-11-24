State Border Service Completes COP29 Preparations Successfully

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The State Border Service has successfully completed the tasks set for COP29, Azernews reports that Lieutenant General Araz Mammadov, Deputy Chief of the State Border Service and Commander of the Border Troops, made this statement during a media tour in Shamkir.

“The Border Command of the State Border Service took all necessary measures in preparation for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework on Climate Change (COP29) held in our country. The tasks assigned have been duly completed,” he said.

It should be noted that COP29 opened on November 11.

The highest-level event within COP29, the World Leaders' Climate Action Summit, was organized on November 12-13.

COP29, held at Baku Stadium until November 22, is the largest event Azerbaijan has ever hosted and the first of its kind in the region.

The main expectation from COP29 is the agreement on a fair and ambitious New Collective Quantitative Goal (NCQG) for climate finance.

The COP29 Presidency has introduced 14 initiatives addressing the link between climate action and the Sustainable Development Goals. These include topics such as green energy corridors, green energy storage, climate resilience, clean hydrogen, methane reduction in organic waste, and green digital action.

Creating climate finance is a key priority, fostering conditions for action and supporting the achievement of the 1.5°C commitment by bringing all parties together.