Congress Held With Participation Of Negotiating Teams Within COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On the of the main event of the COP29 climate summit, the Congress of the participants of the negotiation groups of the 29th session of the of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) was held in the "Nizami" conference hall.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that the Congress was opened by the President of COP29, Mukhtar Babayev. He announced that the final draft of the document, which is the result of the long consultations of the ministers and the work of the relevant groups, has been prepared.

M. Babayev called on the participants of the Congress to support the project in order to achieve the goal of finishing the conference by 18:00 on Friday.

Then the chief negotiator of COP29 Yalchin Rafiyev presented the draft document to the participants of the Congress. He said that the text was reduced from 25 pages to 10 pages and that the said document was the product of the efforts of everyone involved in this work. Y. Rafiyev also called on the parties to abandon the maximalist approach, especially in the way of mitigating the impact (measures to reduce the negative consequences of climate change).

Later, the COP29 President invited the participants to express their views on the presented project.

At the event, the participants who expressed the most opposite positions - those who expressed their opinions from a critical approach to individual paragraphs containing support - spoke. Representatives of almost all national delegations, as well as representatives of the European Union, were among those who commented on the draft document.

In particular, the representatives from Uganda and Turkiye expressed their admiration for the hard work of the Azerbaijan Presidency and urged their colleagues not to leave Baku before preparing the final document.

Representatives of Pakistan, Bolivia, and other developing countries called for an agreement on the access of these developing countries to the allocated funds.