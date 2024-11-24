Congress Held With Participation Of Negotiating Teams Within COP29
Date
11/24/2024 1:44:59 AM
On the platform of the main event of the COP29 climate summit,
the Congress of the participants of the negotiation groups of the
29th session of the conference of the Parties to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change (COP29) was held in the "Nizami"
conference hall.
Azernews reports, citing Azertag that the
Congress was opened by the President of COP29, Mukhtar Babayev. He
announced that the final draft of the document, which is the result
of the long consultations of the ministers and the work of the
relevant groups, has been prepared.
M. Babayev called on the participants of the Congress to support
the project in order to achieve the goal of finishing the
conference by 18:00 on Friday.
Then the chief negotiator of COP29 Yalchin Rafiyev presented the
draft document to the participants of the Congress. He said that
the text was reduced from 25 pages to 10 pages and that the said
document was the product of the efforts of everyone involved in
this work. Y. Rafiyev also called on the parties to abandon the
maximalist approach, especially in the way of mitigating the impact
(measures to reduce the negative consequences of climate
change).
Later, the COP29 President invited the participants to express
their views on the presented project.
At the event, the participants who expressed the most opposite
positions - those who expressed their opinions from a critical
approach to individual paragraphs containing support - spoke.
Representatives of almost all national delegations, as well as
representatives of the European Union, were among those who
commented on the draft document.
In particular, the representatives from Uganda and Turkiye
expressed their admiration for the hard work of the Azerbaijan
Presidency and urged their colleagues not to leave Baku before
preparing the final document.
Representatives of Pakistan, Bolivia, and other developing
countries called for an agreement on the access of these developing
countries to the allocated funds.
