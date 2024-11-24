Azerbaijan Created Favorable Conditions For Lasting Peace, Stability And Reliable Security In S. Caucasus - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan has created favorable conditions for lasting peace, stability and reliable security in the South Caucasus, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in an address to the participants of the 12th General Assembly of the International of Asian Parties (ICAPP), Azernews reports.

"By fully restoring its territorial integrity and as a result of the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020 and the one-day anti-terrorist operation in 2023, Azerbaijan has created favorable conditions for lasting peace, stability and reliable security in the South Caucasus and very significant opportunities for establishing new cooperation relations in our geography and beyond. Azerbaijan promotes constructive peace agenda and puts forward important proposals and initiatives in this area. With its principled position, Azerbaijan performs efficiently based on its national interests and norms and principles of international law.

It is known that armed conflicts result in human casualties, destruction of social infrastructure and in many cases economic decline and serious security challenges, as well as cause serious damage to the environment with severe consequences lasting for decades," President Ilham Aliyev said.