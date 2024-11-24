عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Created Favorable Conditions For Lasting Peace, Stability And Reliable Security In S. Caucasus - President Ilham Aliyev

Azerbaijan Created Favorable Conditions For Lasting Peace, Stability And Reliable Security In S. Caucasus - President Ilham Aliyev


11/24/2024 1:44:49 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan has created favorable conditions for lasting peace, stability and reliable security in the South Caucasus, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in an address to the participants of the 12th General Assembly of the International conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP), Azernews reports.

"By fully restoring its territorial integrity and Sovereignty as a result of the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020 and the one-day anti-terrorist operation in 2023, Azerbaijan has created favorable conditions for lasting peace, stability and reliable security in the South Caucasus and very significant opportunities for establishing new cooperation relations in our geography and beyond. Azerbaijan promotes constructive peace agenda and puts forward important proposals and initiatives in this area. With its principled position, Azerbaijan performs efficiently based on its national interests and norms and principles of international law.

It is known that armed conflicts result in human casualties, destruction of social infrastructure and in many cases economic decline and serious security challenges, as well as cause serious damage to the environment with severe consequences lasting for decades," President Ilham Aliyev said.

MENAFN24112024000195011045ID1108919180


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search