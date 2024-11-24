Azerbaijan Created Favorable Conditions For Lasting Peace, Stability And Reliable Security In S. Caucasus - President Ilham Aliyev
11/24/2024 1:44:49 AM
Azerbaijan has created favorable conditions for lasting peace,
stability and reliable security in the South Caucasus, said
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in an address to the participants of the 12th General
Assembly of the International conference of Asian Political Parties
(ICAPP), Azernews reports.
"By fully restoring its territorial integrity and Sovereignty as
a result of the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020 and the one-day
anti-terrorist operation in 2023, Azerbaijan has created favorable
conditions for lasting peace, stability and reliable security in
the South Caucasus and very significant opportunities for
establishing new cooperation relations in our geography and beyond.
Azerbaijan promotes constructive peace agenda and puts forward
important proposals and initiatives in this area. With its
principled position, Azerbaijan performs efficiently based on its
national interests and norms and principles of international
law.
It is known that armed conflicts result in human casualties,
destruction of social infrastructure and in many cases economic
decline and serious security challenges, as well as cause serious
damage to the environment with severe consequences lasting for
decades," President Ilham Aliyev said.
