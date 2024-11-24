عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Magnitude 4.5 Earthquake Hits Azerbaijan's Lachin

Magnitude 4.5 Earthquake Hits Azerbaijan's Lachin


11/24/2024 1:44:33 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

An earthquake measuring 4.5 in magnitude was recorded in the Lachin region on November 23 at 12:10 local time, Azernews reports.

According to the Earthquake Research Bureau of the Republican Seismological Service Center under the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, the epicenter was located at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The tremors were felt in Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur.

MENAFN24112024000195011045ID1108919167


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search