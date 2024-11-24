Magnitude 4.5 Earthquake Hits Azerbaijan's Lachin

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

An earthquake measuring 4.5 in magnitude was recorded in the Lachin region on November 23 at 12:10 local time, Azernews reports.

According to the Earthquake Research Bureau of the Republican Seismological Service Center under the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, the epicenter was located at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The tremors were felt in Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur.