Magnitude 4.5 Earthquake Hits Azerbaijan's Lachin
11/24/2024 1:44:33 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
An earthquake measuring 4.5 in magnitude was recorded in the
Lachin region on November 23 at 12:10 local time,
Azernews reports.
According to the Earthquake Research Bureau of the Republican
Seismological Service Center under the Azerbaijan National Academy
of Sciences, the epicenter was located at a depth of 10
kilometers.
The tremors were felt in Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur.
