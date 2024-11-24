عربي


Azerbaijani Shooters Shine At Serbia Grand Prix

11/24/2024 1:44:28 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Grand Prix for Youth in Shooting Sports was held in Smederevo, Serbia.

Azernews reports, citing Idman, that the Azerbaijan national team concluded the competition with an impressive haul of three medals.

Representing Azerbaijan, Vladislav Kalmykov won gold, Leyli Aliyeva secured silver, and Imran Garayev claimed bronze in the 10-meter air pistol event.

MENAFN24112024000195011045ID1108919162


AzerNews

