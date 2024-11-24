Azerbaijani Shooters Shine At Serbia Grand Prix

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Grand Prix for Youth in Shooting Sports was held in Smederevo, Serbia.

Azernews reports, citing Idman, that the Azerbaijan national team concluded the competition with an impressive haul of three medals.

Representing Azerbaijan, Vladislav Kalmykov won gold, Leyli Aliyeva secured silver, and Imran Garayev claimed bronze in the 10-meter air pistol event.