Azerbaijani Shooters Shine At Serbia Grand Prix
Date
11/24/2024 1:44:28 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Grand Prix for Youth in Shooting Sports was held in
Smederevo, Serbia.
Azernews reports, citing Idman, that the Azerbaijan national
team concluded the competition with an impressive haul of three
medals.
Representing Azerbaijan, Vladislav Kalmykov won gold, Leyli
Aliyeva secured silver, and Imran Garayev claimed bronze in the
10-meter air pistol event.
