Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation VP Appointed As President Of New UWW Committee
11/24/2024
MENAFN
Laman Ismayilova
The United World Wrestling (UWW) has established a single
Committee for Grappling, Pankration, and Amateur MMA,
Azernews reports.
Namiq Aliyev, Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Wrestling
Federation (AWF), was elected as the president of the newly
established new committee. Adrian Bakos has was appointed as the
vice president of the committee.
Recognizing the increasing number of athletes in these
disciplines, UWW has decided to manage them under a unified
committee. By consolidating these sports under one committee, UWW
aims to focus more on and elevate the professional level of these
fields. National federations have been urged to support grappling,
pankration, and amateur MMA through appropriate channels.
Following the selection of an additional three members by
national federations, the committee will be fully formed in
accordance with UWW's election regulations. The new committee will
receive support from athletes, coaches, and additional
commissions.
For the amateur MMA segment of pankration, UWW representatives
Onur Şimşək will provide oversight, while Antonina Bosser will
supervise the grappling segment.
Grappling and MMA are modern sports. Grappling, a subset of
wrestling, features techniques based primarily on submission holds.
MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) incorporates both striking and wrestling
techniques. Unlike professional MMA, UWW hosts amateur MMA
competitions on a wrestling mat rather than in a cage.
It is noteworthy that pankration, one of the hand-to-hand combat
sports, was created in ancient Greece and was included in the
classical Olympic Games.
