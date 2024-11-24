Every Tenth Degree Of Global Warming Increases Damage Costs, Warns Germany's FM At COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
Speaking at the ongoing COP29 climate conference today,
Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock emphasized the urgent
need for global action to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees
Celsius, Azernews reports.
She warned that without accelerating efforts to reduce CO2
emissions, the world would soon be unable to bear the escalating
financial costs of climate damage.
Highlighting Germany's leadership within the European
delegation, the Foreign Minister stressed the importance of
building on the progress made at COP28 in Dubai, particularly on
mitigation efforts, and expanding climate finance. She called for
continued cooperation across continents to establish a framework
that ensures developing nations are not left behind in the global
transition to clean energy.
“Every tenth degree of global warming makes the damage more
expensive. Climate finance does not work without CO2 reduction, and
vice versa,” she stated.“We cannot afford to reverse the
commitments we made last year. Our goal is clear: triple renewable
energy expansion, double energy efficiency, and phase out fossil
fuels.”
The Foreign Minister also underscored the centrality of climate
justice in the global effort, urging wealthier nations to assist
developing countries in their green transformation, especially
where energy transitions have not yet been fully realized. She
emphasized that phasing out coal and fossil fuel-powered plants is
essential, particularly in countries with developing economies.
As part of the ongoing negotiations, the Foreign Minister called
for a new approach to climate financing, highlighting the need for
a significant expansion of the donor base.“We cannot write
unfunded checks. We must have a clear commitment from all large
emitters, especially the new ones who can afford it,” she said.
She also pointed to the upcoming climate summit in Belem,
Brazil, where nations will once again update their Nationally
Determined Contributions (NDCs) to meet the Paris Agreement's
goals.“Europe remains a reliable partner in this endeavor,” she
said,“but the global response must evolve to meet the challenges
of 2024 and beyond.”
The Foreign Minister's comments reflect Germany's ongoing
commitment to both mitigation and adaptation strategies, setting a
tone of urgency and collaboration for the remainder of the
conference and the critical years ahead.
MENAFN24112024000195011045ID1108919159
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.