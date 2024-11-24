Azerbaijan Leading Way In Decarbonized Transport, Says ADB Official

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
At the sidelines of COP29, James Leather, Director of the
Emerging Areas transport Sector Office at the Asian Development
Bank (ADB), shared his insights to Azernews on
global climate initiatives, the role of transport in sustainable
development, and opportunities for green financing in Azerbaijan
and beyond.
When asked about the significance of COP29 initiatives, Leather
emphasized its collaborative importance:
"It's a great opportunity to bring all the world together to
discuss a critical issue on climate issues, climate mitigation,
climate adaptation. Today is Transport Day, which is my background.
So it's been a very busy day, looking at all different forms of
transport... it's very rare opportunities when all those experts
come together, talk to the governments about what the future could
look like. But we need to talk. Talk is one thing, but talk and
then follow that up with actions. I'm from a bank, so we can help
finance that as well."
Discussing the climate finance gap, Leather underscored the need
for innovation:
"The infrastructure gap in Asia and the Pacific, the region
that the Asian Development Bank looks at, is so large. And I don't
think climate finance will be able to plug all of that. What I
would say is that it can be used in a very catalytic way. We can
prove concepts and invest in those early advantages until they
become much more mainstream... The more research, the more
investment, the lower the price, the more people demand those areas
as well."
Addressing Azerbaijan's climate finance initiatives, Leather
highlighted ongoing collaboration:
"We've been using ADB support on the railway here. So ADY, the
Azerbaijan Railway, we've been providing support, and the latest
collaborative work we're looking at is on decarbonisation for the
organization. Not just in terms of the electrification of the
railway and the net zero for the railway itself, but the land
holdings and other aspects of rail that could potentially provide
clean energy sources."
On transforming the Middle Corridor into a green corridor,
Leather noted the importance of long-term investments and
multimodal transport solutions:
"The growth in demand between Asia and Europe and within the
region itself will continue to grow. One of the big concerns I have
is that the demand for that movement of freight or even passengers
is far outstripping any investments that are being made. What we do
need to position ourselves is what it's likely, those demands, what
will they be in 2050, and start the investments now, but at the
scale required to serve those future demands. The Middle Corridor
will provide connection from ports to rail to road networks, so we
need to look at many different forms of transport... You're only as
strong as your weakest link."
Leather's insights underscore the importance of collaborative
approaches, innovative financing, and strategic investments to
drive the green transition in transport and beyond.
