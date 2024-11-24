COP29 President: None Of Us Want To Leave Baku Without A Good Outcome On Our Key Deliverable

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "We have all been working very hard over the past two weeks. I know that none of us want to leave Baku without achieving a good outcome on our key deliverable. The eyes of the world are focused intently on us,"said COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev at the closing plenary of the 29th session of the of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework on Climate Change, Azernews reports.

"However, time is not on our side. I urge you to step up your engagement with one another to bridge the remaining divide," he added.

The 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) was held in Baku, Azerbaijan on November 11-22.

The event has gathered world leaders and negotiators from the member states (or Parties) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to further global progress, with business leaders, young people, climate scientists, Indigenous Peoples, and civil society sharing insights and best practices to strengthen global, collective and inclusive climate action.

Among the key priorities of COP 29 are securing a new goal on climate finance, ensuring every country has the means to take much stronger climate action, slashing greenhouse gas emissions and building resilient communities.