COP29 President: None Of Us Want To Leave Baku Without A Good Outcome On Our Key Deliverable
11/24/2024 1:43:42 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"We have all been working very hard over the past two weeks. I
know that none of us want to leave Baku without achieving a good
outcome on our key deliverable. The eyes of the world are focused
intently on us,"said COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev at the closing
plenary of the 29th session of the conference of the Parties
(COP29) to the United Nations Framework convention on Climate
Change, Azernews reports.
"However, time is not on our side. I urge you to step up your
engagement with one another to bridge the remaining divide," he
added.
The 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) was held
in Baku, Azerbaijan on November 11-22.
The event has gathered world leaders and negotiators from the
member states (or Parties) of the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change (UNFCCC) to further global progress, with business
leaders, young people, climate scientists, Indigenous Peoples, and
civil society sharing insights and best practices to strengthen
global, collective and inclusive climate action.
Among the key priorities of COP 29 are securing a new goal on
climate finance, ensuring every country has the means to take much
stronger climate action, slashing greenhouse gas emissions and
building resilient communities.
