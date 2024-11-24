(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PHILIPPINES, November 24 - Press Release

November 24, 2024

Gatchalian ramps up aid for survivors of typhoons struggling to recover

Senator Win Gatchalian has extended relief operations across several municipalities in Catanduanes, Albay, Ilocos Norte, and Cagayan following the spate of typhoons that hit the country over the past few weeks.

Gatchalian distributed a total of 5,700 sacks of rice, valued at P10.83 million, which were sourced from Valenzuela City.

Together with Valenzuela City Vice Mayor Lori Natividad-Borja and the staff of the Valenzuela City Social Welfare and Development, Gatchalian turned over P1.9 million worth of food assistance to the provincial government of Catanduanes on Sunday. The aid is intended for 27,539 families who were adversely affected by the recent typhoons.

Gatchalian also expanded his reach in Albay, turning over P380,000 worth of food assistance to the town of Libon where the typhoons impacted 21,687 families. A few weeks ago, he provided over P2.35 million worth of food and an additional P2.35 million in cash assistance to flood victims in Legazpi City and the municipalities of Guinobatan, Daraga, Polangui and Oas.

Next week, the senator is set to turn over 500 sacks of rice, valued at P950,000, in Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte. He will also deliver over P7.6 million worth of food assistance to Cagayan province, covering the towns of Aparri, Buguey, Sanchez Mira, Gonzaga, Claveria, and Tuguegarao City. These efforts will benefit approximately 8,367 families in Pagudpud and 78,638 families in Cagayan, who continue to grapple with the aftermath of the recent typhoons.

"Inaasahan natin ang agarang pagbangon ng ating mga kababayan na nasalanta ng nagdaang mga bagyo. Patuloy tayong magbibigay ng tulong sa kanila hanggang masiguro natin na makabalik na sila sa normal na pamumuhay," Gatchalian said.

Gatchalian pinaigting ang tulong para sa mga nasalanta ng sunod-sunod na bagyo

Pinaigting ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang kanyang relief operations sa ilang munisipalidad sa Catanduanes, Albay, Ilocos Norte, at Cagayan kasunod ng sunud-sunod na mga bagyong tumama sa bansa nitong mga nakaraang linggo.

Namahagi si Gatchalian ng kabuuang 5,700 sako ng bigas, na nagkakahalaga ng P10.83 milyon, na mula sa Valenzuela City.

Kasama si Valenzuela City Vice Mayor Lori Natividad-Borja at ang mga kawani ng Valenzuela City Social Welfare and Development, ibinigay ni Gatchalian ang P1.9 milyong halaga ng food assistance sa pamahalaang panlalawigan ng Catanduanes ngayong Linggo. Ang tulong ay inilaan para sa 27,539 na pamilya na naapektuhan ng mga nagdaang bagyo.

Pinalawak din ni Gatchalian ang kanyang tulong sa Albay. Namahagi siya ng P380,000 halaga ng food assistance sa bayan ng Libon kung saan may 21,687 pamilyang apektado. Noong mga nakaraang linggo, namahagi din siya ng mahigit P2.35 milyon halaga ng pagkain at karagdagang P2.35 milyon na cash assistance sa mga biktima ng baha sa Legazpi City at mga munisipalidad ng Guinobatan, Daraga, Polangui at Oas.

Sa susunod na linggo, nakatakdang i-turn over ng senador ang 500 sako ng bigas, na nagkakahalaga ng P950,000, sa Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte. Maghahatid din siya ng mahigit P7.6 milyong halaga ng food assistance sa lalawigan ng Cagayan, na sumasaklaw sa mga bayan ng Aparri, Buguey, Sanchez Mira, Gonzaga, Claveria, at Tuguegarao City. Ani Gatchalian, ang mga pagsisikap na ito ay para sa humigit-kumulang 8,367 pamilya sa Pagudpud at 78,638 pamilya sa Cagayan, na patuloy na nakikipaglaban kasunod ng pinsalang dala sa kanilang buhay ng mga nagdaang bagyo.

"Inaasahan natin ang agarang pagbangon ng ating mga kababayan na nasalanta ng nagdaang mga bagyo. Patuloy tayong magbibigay ng tulong sa kanila hanggang masiguro natin na makabalik na sila sa normal na pamumuhay," ani Gatchalian.

