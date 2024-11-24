Dear Starving Artist, Get Something to Eat by Ransford Doherty Inspires Dreamers to Defy the Odds

(MENAFN- BookBuzz) An Inspirational Memoir for Creatives, Entrepreneurs, and Anyone Bold Enough to Dream Big



With wit, wisdom, and unwavering determination, Ransford Doherty's debut memoir, Dear Starving Artist, Get Something to Eat, is a great read for every dreamer navigating the tightrope between passion and practicality. This genre-defying work blends memoir, comedy, drama, and personal development, making it a unique guide for those daring to chase an unconventional dream.



Through deeply personal anecdotes and a captivating narrative, Doherty takes readers on his journey from a Sierra Leonean family’s high expectations to the Hollywood grind, where he transitioned from struggling artist to a working actor known for his nine-season role as C.I. Kendall on TNT's The Closer and Major Crimes. The memoir offers a candid look at the challenges and triumphs of breaking into the entertainment industry while juggling financial struggles, self-doubt, and the pursuit of purpose.



"When the world says 'be practical,' Ransford Doherty says 'be bold,'" encapsulates the heart of this empowering book. Packed with valuable lessons, Dear Starving Artist, Get Something to Eat serves as a rallying cry for creatives, entrepreneurs, and anyone yearning to embrace their authentic self and write their own success story.



What Readers Are Saying

“I found your memoir Dear Starving Artist, Get Something to Eat to be a very honest, engaging, and motivational story that will certainly serve as an inspirational guide to a variety of artists. As a creative person, I identified with so many aspects of your struggle to achieve your dream and found myself reflecting on the journey I have traveled in my own literary career. Your first-person narration, style, and tone of “speaking to the reader” ring true. The infusion of comedic phrasing and the contemporary dialogue showcase the setting, time, and circumstances of each phase of your journey. The inclusion of hard facts and true-life examples of the business side of the movie industry are spot on, delivering the kind of research and practical information that an aspiring actor, or anyone on a creative journey, needs.” Anita Bunkley, NAACP IMAGE AWARD nominee, member of the TEXAS INSTITUTE OF LETTERS, and voted one of the 50 favorite African American authors of the twentieth century by the on-line African American Literature Book Club.

“It was a consuming story that I saw a lot of myself in—the drive and hunger for the arts, the desire to continue taking classes and surrounding myself with fellow artists, the interest in diversifying my experiences and openness to different forms of work, my actual love of rejection as one of my greatest teachers, and then again, my urge to quit when yet another literary agent or publisher declines my work—and I was inspired to hear of another artist who looked at the industry so much like I did… and for lack of better terms, “made it.” McKenzie Lynn Tozan, Editor or Lit Shark Magazine

This book is such a testament of what can happen when you combine faith plus works! The author crafts a beautiful story that reminds its readers to live life with purpose and passion. There are countless nuggets of wisdom and one of its greatest lessons is to appreciate the journey while pursuing your goals. Whether you aspire to become an actor or not, this heartfelt memoir is a must read! Sonya Williams





About the Author

Ransford Doherty is not only a seasoned actor but also an educator, speaker, and opportunity creator. With over 20 years of experience in Hollywood, Ransford inspires audiences through his personal stories, practical wisdom, and the unique perspective of balancing art and life.

Beyond the stage and screen, Doherty co-founded a financial literacy program for students, Winning at the Money Game, and launched Actforaliving.com, an online masterclass for actors. His work, on and off-screen, has empowered countless creatives to embrace their passions with purpose.





MENAFN24112024006887014834ID1108919065