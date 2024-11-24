DXC Technology and ServiceNow Extend Strategic Partnership to Fast-track Generative AI Value for Businesses

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) New Center of Excellence brings together DXC’s industry and AI expertise and ServiceNow’s GenAI solutions to streamline AI adoption



Dubai, United Arab Emirate, November 22, 2024 – DXC (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global services provider, today announced an extended strategic partnership with ServiceNow, the AI for business transformation, to fast-track generative AI (GenAI) value for businesses globally. The companies have formed a Center of Excellence (CoE), bringing together DXC’s industry and implementation expertise with ServiceNow’s GenAI solutions, to streamline AI adoption for customers.

Organizations face pressure to quickly realize value from AI investments. The DXC and ServiceNow GenAI Center of Excellence aims to help customers accelerate their AI journey by leveraging the core capabilities of DXC’s AI Impact, which combines consulting, engineering and secure enterprise services, with ServiceNow’s GenAI solution, Now Assist. At the GenAI CoE, DXC AI consultants will guide joint customers as they modernize with AI to optimize technology performance and deliver real-world results. For example, DXC has deployed Now Assist on its service delivery platform, transforming the incident management process and driving outcomes with AI for more than 500 clients. This has helped streamline IT operations, increase efficiency and enhance the customer experience. In doing so, DXC has saved nearly 10,000 hours monthly.



“Customers are looking to transform their businesses with AI, and, along with ServiceNow, we have the expertise to unlock high-impact use cases of AI at scale,” said Howard Boville, DXC Executive Vice President, Consulting and Engineering Services – Powered by AI. “Our clients need to ensure that their AI technologies adhere to the highest standards of data privacy, governance, and compliance. DXC is a trusted partner that understands the depth of the challenges and opportunities clients need to thrive.”

“Companies are eager to realize value and productivity through GenAI,” said Erica Volini, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships and Channels at ServiceNow. “Our mission is to put AI to work for more organizations, and partners like DXC are crucial to this effort. The new Center of Excellence merges DXC’s extensive industry expertise and scale with GenAI capabilities in our Now Assist solution and AI platform – this is how you drive true business transformation forward.”

Today’s news builds on a long standing 15-year collaboration with DXC as the leading partner helping its customers deploy ServiceNow products and services. DXC is working with customers to achieve incredible results with ServiceNow across industries, including:

Swiss Federal Railways utilizes DXC’s system integration to combine employee and customer-facing applications with the Now Platform, helping the railway safely transport 1.25 million passengers are 205,000 tons of goods each day.

Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC) and DXC have established a long-term partnership built on innovation and support. DXC provides unified platforms, including ServiceNow, to manage JFC’s mission-critical store and enterprise operations, allowing their teams to focus on strategic priorities.

The City of Milan’s Civil Protection Department worked closely with ServiceNow and DXC to manage the receipt and distribution of personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Globally, DXC has more than 2,000 ServiceNow certifications, over 1,300 accreditations, and continues to enhance talent through the ServiceNow focused Training Academy. DXC is also a member of the ServiceNow Council AI Product Advisory Board, focused on advising ServiceNow on future AI products through sharing customer feedback.

For more information on DXC’s partnership with ServiceNow, visit the partnership ecosystem website.



Forward Looking Statements



