Zooming Into The Green Transformation, The Together We Act Platform For China's Dual-Carbon Talent Plan Was Released

"Empowering Green Value Chains, Contributing to New Productive Forces" Side Event was Successfully Held at COP29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The side event titled "Empowering Green Value Chains, Contributing to New Productive Forces" was held in

Baku, Azerbaijan, during COP29. The event was jointly organized by the Vanke Foundation, C Team, and Phoenix TV. The aim of the event was to explore how industries in China can empower human capital and implement green value chains to achieve green, efficient, and low-carbon operational models under the country's dual-carbon strategy. The goal was also to inspire new productive forces and drive the green transformation of economic and social development.

The side event brought together experts, scholars, business representatives, and NGO partners from both China and abroad to discuss the latest global trends and developments in green value chains across key industries. The event was chaired by Yang Peidan, Director of C Team. In her opening remarks, Liu Xi, Senior Manager of Climate Change and Biodiversity at the Vanke Foundation, highlighted the foundation's vision of a "beautiful and shared future home" and its commitment to promoting environmental protection and social public welfare. She also introduced the "Net Zero Drive" Talents Acceleration Initiative, unveiling the "Together We Act" platform, a significant new step in the foundation's efforts to align with its strategies.

Liu Yifeng, Deputy Director of C Team, provided an in-depth introduction to the "Together We Act" platform. This platform aims to cultivate and empower talents

in the field of China's dual-carbon strategy, equipping individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to better adapt to and lead the green low-carbon transformation.

C Team is implementing a strategic upgrade to support the development of emerging industry talents while facilitating the transition of workers from traditional industries. This initiative aims to create a green employment market system. According to Liu, workers in traditional industries need to adapt to the "new wave" of industry transformation, while employees in emerging sectors must quickly update their knowledge and skills to keep pace with technological advancements. Through effective training and accelerated efforts, industries, businesses, and regions can better apply technologies and management practices, achieving both technological and energy transformations.

To this end, C Team has partnered with Tencent to develop the "Together We Act" platform. The platform breaks down knowledge into "knowledge cards," which are categorized and tailored for workers in need of transformation or upskilling. The platform offers smart, content-driven training and quantitative assessments. By using algorithms, the platform provides personalized knowledge to users and includes management features that allow administrators to assign tasks and learning objectives. Knowledge and exercises are managed separately, creating a flexible and intelligent learning system.

Additionally, C Team plans to leverage the data on workforce technology upgrades and training behaviors collected by the platform to analyze the impact of dual-transformation policies and strategies on the workforce in both corporate supply chains and regional areas. This data will help companies and local governments better understand workforce trends and provide support for industry and regional transitions.

Media's role is also essential in promoting new productive forces. Yang Yuntong, Director of International Cooperation and Project Operations at Phoenix TV, shared that as the largest well-rounded Chinese-language cultural media group overseas, Phoenix TV has long been committed to advancing new productive forces through practical actions. The group has been actively involved in climate-change communication in China and has hosted the annual "Zero-Carbon Mission International Climate Summit" for the past four years in the lead-up to COP, providing a platform for dialogue and discussion among stakeholders and influencing corporate practices and public advocacy.

Xu Shilun, head of the ESG projects at Onewo's Sustainable Development Center, shared that reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions in property management are key concerns for the company. Onewo is integrating its experience from managing various spaces, such as communities and office buildings, into its "Magic Stone" AI system, focusing on energy management to improve carbon management efficiency in public spaces and encourage owners and tenants to adopt greener lifestyles.

The roundtable discussion focused on two main themes: "Collaborative Innovation of Diverse Forces in Creating New Productive Forces" and "Empowering Green Value Chains to Drive the Green Transformation of Economic and Social Development". Representatives from leading companies such as

JA Solar, Anta Group, Lenovo, Carbonstop, PES, Exiss, ACT, Dasso, Hainan Deeprock, and SQUAKE participated in the discussion. The Secretary of the CPC Municipal Committee

of Huzhou City, Chen Hao, also joined via video to introduce the innovative concept of "Bamboo Forest Carbon Sequestration."

The organizers stated that the side event was not only a deep exploration of green development concepts but also a firm commitment to future sustainable development. C Team plans to further collaborate with nonprofit organizations, environmental foundations, leading enterprises, research institutions, and knowledge service platforms to jointly promote public and inclusive transformation, ensuring that high-quality training content is presented on the platform. Through collective effort and the pooling of knowledge and resources, the event sought to support industry development, regional transformation, and the green transformation of society.

