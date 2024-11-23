RE: Interstate 91 Southbound Mile Marker 67 Hartland

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) BOTH LANES ARE NOW OPEN

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State

Royalton Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 91 southbound in the area of mile marker 67 in Hartland is down to one lane due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

