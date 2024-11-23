US Ambassador: Russia Is Once Again Using Food As Weapon, Tool Of Power

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the Day of Remembrance of the Holodomor in Ukraine, US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said that Russia is once again using food as a weapon and tool of power and coercion, and Moscow's aggression against Ukraine also threatens global freedom, openness, and peace.

She said this in a message published on the social X , Ukrinform reports.

“Today we remember the victims of the Holodomor, an artificial famine caused by Stalin, which led to the deaths of millions of Ukrainians. These events will forever remain a dark chapter in human history. The Holodomor is a tragedy not only because of the famine, but also because it was a planned event aimed at breaking the spirit of the Ukrainian people,” the ambassador said.

According to her, today Russia is once again using food as a weapon and tool of power and coercion. Russian troops have destroyed agricultural infrastructure, stolen Ukrainian grain, and blockaded and attacked Ukraine's Black Sea ports, Brink said.

“All of this is part of Russia's efforts to destroy Ukraine's economy. However, such attacks also affect countries and people around the world who depend on Ukrainian grain. We remember the millions of Ukrainians who died during the Holodomor, and today we honor the heroes who are fighting to keep Ukraine's economy and people alive. Today, Russian aggression threatens the world's freedom, openness and peace,” the Ambassador emphasized.

As reported, on Saturday, November 23, Ukraine commemorates the victims of the Holodomor.

This day of remembrance is celebrated annually on the fourth Saturday of November on the basis of presidential decrees of 1998 and 2007.

Ukrainians survived three Holodomors in the twentieth century: 1921-1923, 1932-1933, and the famine of 1946-1947. The largest was the famine of 1932-1933, which is called the genocide of the Ukrainian people committed by the Stalinist regime.