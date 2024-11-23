We Have Every Chance To End War Next Year Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes there is a strong chance of ending the war in 2025.

He stated this during a conversation with foreign as part of the Third International Grain from Ukraine Conference, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"As for when the war will end... it will end when Russia decides it wants to end the war. When the U.S. takes a stronger position. When the Global South stands with Ukraine and in favor of ending the war," Zelensky said.

The head of state emphasized that he is confident these developments will happen sooner or later and decisions will be made.

"This will be a difficult path, but I am confident we have every chance to achieve this next year," Zelensky stressed.

He clarified that there are specific steps for ending the war included in Ukraine's Peace Formula. However, "we understand that Russia will not agree to all these steps, but there is the UN Charter, and all our actions are based on it. We hope they will be supported by our partners."

"We are open to proposals from the leaders of African countries, Asia, and Arab states. I also want to hear suggestions from the new President of the United States. I believe we will see them by January, and we will have a plan to end this war," he concluded.

As Ukrinform previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky presented an Internal Resilience Plan in parliament, which consists of 10 points.

On October 16, Zelensky unveiled the Victory Plan during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada.