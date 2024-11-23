Power Outage Schedules In Ukraine To Be In Effect From 14:00 To 18:00 On Sunday Ukrenergo

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Power outage schedules in Ukraine on Sunday, November 24, will be implemented from 14:00 to 18:00, with only one group of consumers being cut off during this period.

This was reported by the Ukrainian company Ukrenergo on , as relayed by Ukrinform.

The need to limit electricity consumption is due to the damage of energy infrastructure caused by a large-scale missile and drone attack launched by Russian forces on Sunday, November 17.

The Ukrenergo emphasized that emergency recovery work is ongoing, with energy workers doing everything possible to bring the damaged equipment back into operation.

"Attention! The electricity consumption limits may change throughout the day. For updated information, please check the website or official pages of your regional energy supplier," Ukrenergo warned.

They also advised: "Do not turn on several high-powered appliances at the same time when the power is restored according to the schedule."

As reported by Ukrinform, power outages on Saturday, November 23, were implemented from 08:00 to 22:00.