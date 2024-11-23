Today's Death Toll Due To Israeli Occupation Strikes On Lebanon Hits 22

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- The casualty toll of Saturday's Israeli attacks, mostly by air, hit 22 deaths and 62 injury cases, said the of in a statement.

Five people died and three others suffered injuries in an air strike on the southern town of Roumin, it said, adding that number of on air raids on Nabatiya and Marjeyoun reached 14. In a preliminary report, one person died and 16 others were wounded in the attack on the coastal city of Tyre.

In Haret Al-Fakhani in eastern Beqaa regoion, there was a single death and two injuries in identical offensives in addition to a single fatality and 13 injuries in attacks on Falaway, Brital, Ras Al-Ain and Hor-Taala in the Baalbek region northeast of Beirut.

However, attacks on Shmestar, a town west of Baalbek, were deadlier, with death of eight people including four children, in addition to nine injury cases. In Boudai, also in the Beqaa, five people perished and an equal number of people were injured.

Meanwhile, the health ministry updated the casualty toll of the dawn-time occupation attack on the Beirut residential district of Al-Basta, saying the deaths reached 15 and injuries 63. The occupation aircraft had fired highly-explosives rockets on a multi-story building turning it into a heap of smouldering wreckage in a split of second.

In the region of Al-Bayyadah, located close to the southern coastal city of Tyre, the National News Agency reported fierce clashes as the occupation forces made bids to encircle the coastal town of Naquora.

Al-Bayyda is located atop high ground overlooking wide swaths of the coastal region between Tyre and Naquora farther south.

Lebanon since September 23 has been witnessing fierce aggression by the occupation forces that has claimed more than 4,000 lives and at least 15,000 injuries. (end)

