Poor Nations Walk Out Of Climate Deal Consultation With COP29 President

11/23/2024 2:53:44 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Baku: Negotiators from small islands and least-developed nations on Saturday walked out of overtime consultations on a climate deal with COP29 president Azerbaijan, saying their interests on finance were ignored.

"We've just walked out. We came here to this COP for a fair deal. We feel that we haven't been heard," said Cedric Schuster, the Samoan chairman of the Alliance of Small Island States, a coalition of nations threatened by rising seas.

The Peninsula

