Egypt, South Korea Promote Public E-Procurement System

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), South Korea's official development aid agency, held a“High-Level Stakeholder Briefing Ceremony on the E-Procurement System in Egypt” on 21 November. The event was organized in collaboration with the Egyptian of Finance and the General Authority for Services (GAGS).

This ceremony is part of the ongoing project titled“The Enhancement of Public E-Procurement in Egypt,” a six-year initiative funded with $7.9m. The project was officially announced during the bilateral summit between former Korean President Moon Jae-in and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in January 2022. It aligns with Egypt Vision 2030 and Digital Egypt by supporting the Egyptian government's policy and system on e-procurement for ministries, public entities, industries, and citizens.

High-level Attendees

The event brought together prominent figures, including Egyptian Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk; KOICA President Won Sam Chang; South Korea's Ambassador to Egypt, Kim Yong-Hyun; GAGS Chairperson Mohamed Adel; and KOICA Egypt Office Country Director Jinyoung Kim. Representatives from five pilot entities participating in the project- the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Housing, the Ministry of Health, Cairo Governorate, and Cairo University-also attended.

GAGS Chairperson Mohamed Adel opened the ceremony with a welcoming speech, expressing enthusiasm for the project's implementation. He highlighted plans to launch the system's pilot phase in the first quarter of the upcoming fiscal year, targeting select entities before gradual expansion across all state institutions governed by the Public Contracting Regulation Law.

Ambassador Kim Yong-Hyun emphasized the project's significance, describing it as a“significant leap toward enhancing transparency, efficiency, and accountability in public procurement processes.” He added that adopting advanced digital solutions will streamline operations and encourage greater private sector participation, which is crucial for economic growth.

KOICA President Won Sam Chang praised Egypt as Korea's only priority development cooperation partner in the MENA region. He commended the leadership of the Egyptian Ministry of Finance and GAGS, affirming KOICA's commitment to sharing Korea's experiences and best practices in e-procurement.“This project exemplifies the strong ties between our two countries and highlights the power of collaboration in driving sustainable development,” he remarked.

Egyptian Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk thanked the Korean side for their cooperation and praised the contributions of Korean experts in building an integrated public procurement system. He reiterated the Ministry's dedication to advancing digital transformation, improving government work practices, and strengthening the state's financial management systems to achieve economic and developmental goals.

Advancing Digital Transformation

During the event, KOICA Egypt Office Country Director Jinyoung Kim outlined KOICA's vision, highlighting its role in supporting digital transformation initiatives in government services. Representatives from GAGS and the Korean project team presented the e-procurement system, explaining its capabilities and anticipated benefits.

Participants welcomed the new system, which is expected to reduce costs and time, enhance administrative efficiency, ensure transparent execution of government budgets, and revitalize the public procurement market.

KOICA's Role

KOICA is a South Korean government agency under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, tasked with implementing grant aid programmes to combat poverty and promote sustainable socio-economic development in developing countries. Established in 1998, KOICA's Egypt Office supports various initiatives, including technical education for youth, the digitalization of government services, programmes addressing gender-based violence, women's empowerment, and assistance for vulnerable groups.



