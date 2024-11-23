Social Development Ministry, AWO Launch 16-Day Campaign To Combat Gender-Based Violence

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - of Social Development Wafa Bani Mustafa on Saturday said that gender-based violence should not be tolerated, forgiven or justified in society.

“The national efforts to end gender-based violence should continue and we reject all forms of violence against women and children,” Bani Mustafa said.

The minister was speaking during the opening activity of the annual 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) campaign with the slogan“Towards Beijing +30: UNiTE to End Violence Against Women and Girls”.

The event, which was held at the Intercontinental Hotel in Amman, was organised by the Arab Women Organisation (AWO) and the Equality Network which is affiliated with the AWO.

The minister also referred to the various forms of violence, including economic violence against women that“could result in an unsafe work environment which would affect their participation in the labour market”.

Bani Mustafa praised the AWO saying it presents a“different model of leadership and advocacy for women's rights and influence”.

“We see today among us influential women from various governorates who made an impact and significant change in their own communities,” Bani Mustafa stated.

Also addressing the audience was AWO President Randa Qsouswho pointed to the unified local efforts to address gender-based violence.

“The social protection services, which includes various relevant entities, are helping women and children who are victims of gender-based violence,” Qssus told the gathering.

International activists chose the dates November 25 - the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women - and December 10 - International Human Rights Day - to symbolically link violence against women and human rights and to emphasise that such violence is a violation of human rights.

The 16-day period also highlights other significant dates, including International Women Human Rights Defenders Day on November 29, World AIDS Day on December 1, and the anniversary of the Montreal Massacre on December 6.